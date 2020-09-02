Sushant Singh Rajput’s Sister Meetu Singh Left On June 12 Because He Was Feeling ‘Better’: Lawyer

Sushant Singh Rajput's family lawyer Vikas Singh explained why the late actor's sister Meetu Singh left his house a couple of days before his death on June 12, after going there on June 8.

Meetu, who had gone to take care of Sushant for a few days, left on June 12 because Sushant was 'feeling better' and she had to get back home to her young daughter, said Singh.

During a press conference on September 2, Vikas Singh said in Hindi, "Sushant ko ghar laane ki koi baat hi nahi thi kyunki Sushant ko chaar din mein thoda better lagne laga tha, toh woh wapas chali gayi. Uski chhoti beti thi jisko woh dost ke paas rakh ke aayi thi, usko beti ke paas jaana tha (There was never a question of taking Sushant to her home because he started feeling a little better after four days, so she returned. She wanted to go back to her young daughter, whom she had left with a friend)."

He added that Meetu never sensed anything amiss a couple of days before his death.

"Aisi sthithi kabhi samajh mein nahi aayi kyunki andar-andar kiske mann mein kya chal raha hai... Lekin saamne se usko nahi lag raha tha ki aisi koi... Agar aisi baat hoti toh poora parivaar udd ke wahaan pohoch gaya hota (She never sensed anything amiss. One can never tell what someone is feeling, but he seemed to be fine on the outside. If she had felt that something was wrong, the entire family would have flown to be by his side)," said Singh.

Sushant died on June 14. He was found dead in his apartment. The cause of his death is being investigated by the CBI. The case appears to be that of suicide but the investigating agency is also probing if it could have been murder.

Worried about your mental well-being or of someone you know? Help is just a call away. Reach out to the nearest mental health specialist at COOJ Mental Health Foundation (COOJ)- 0832-2252525, Parivarthan- +91 7676 602 602, Connecting Trust- +91 992 200 1122/+91-992 200 4305 or Sahai- 080-25497777/ SAHAIHELPLINE@GMAIL.COM

