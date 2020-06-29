Sushant Singh Rajput's Sister Shares A Pic From His Prayer Meet: We'll Always Love You For Eternity

Recently, the late actor Sushant Singh Rajput's sister Shweta Singh Kirti left his fans teary-eyed when she shared a picture from his prayer meet, which was held in their Patna residence. In the picture, Sushant's family members are seen silently praying for the late actor.

Shweta captioned the picture as, "A Final love and positivity filled send-off to my little brother. Hope you always stay happy where ever you are.... we will always love you for eternity. #Sushantsinghrajput."

Meanwhile, the fans too got all emotional on seeing her post. A netizen wrote, "Still can't get over this. His energy and authentic soul will be missed dearly. Hugs to you and your family Shweta." Another Facebook user commented, "Will miss him dearly. He was a kind gentle soul, he will live forever in our hearts. Om Shanti. Thank you for sharing this Shweta."

Earlier, Shweta, who flew down to Patna from the US after Sushant's death, remembered him in a heartfelt Facebook post. It read, "Mera baby, mera Babu mera Bachcha is not physically present with us anymore and it is ok... I know u were in a lot of pain and I know u were a fighter and u were bravely fighting it. Sorry mera Sona... sorry for all the pain u had to go through...if I could I would hav taken all ur pain and given all my happiness to u."

She also urged his fans to stay strong and posted, "Stay Strong everyone.... especially the fans of Sushant... please understand he lives in our hearts and he will always keep doing so....Please don't do anything that can hurt his soul....Stay Strong! #LongliveSushant #Keeppraying."

Meanwhile, Sushant's family recently issued a statement in which they announced a foundation in his name - Sushant Singh Rajput Foundation (SSRF), to support aspiring talents in the fields 'close to his heart.' They also revealed that his childhood home in Patna will be converted into a memorial.

Sushant Singh Rajput died by suicide on June 14, 2020. After performing his last rites in Mumbai, his family members immersed his ashes in the holy river of Ganga on June 18, 2020.

