Sushant Singh Rajput's Sister Urges Fans To Choose Love Over Hatred In An Emotional Tribute To Him!

Sushant's Sister Apologizes For All The Pain The Late Actor Had To Go Through

She began her post by writing, "Mera baby, mera Babu mera Bachcha is not physically present with us anymore and it is ok... I know u were in a lot of pain and I know u were a fighter and u were bravely fighting it. Sorry mera Sona... sorry for all the pain u had to go through...if I could I would hav taken all ur pain and given all my happiness to u."

Shweta Says The Twinkle Of Sushant's Eyes Taught The World How To Dream

Shweta continued, "Your twinkling eyes taught the world how to dream, ur innocent smile revealed the true purity of ur heart. you will always be loved mera Baby and so so much more.... Whereever ur mera baby stay happy....stay fulfilled and know that everyone loved, loves u and will always love you unconditionally."

Sushant's Sister Urges Everyone To Choose Love Over Hatred

"All my dear ones.... I know it is testing time... but whenever there is choice.... choose love above hatred, choose kindness and compassion above anger and resentment choose selflessness above selfishness and forgive.... forgive yourself, forgive others and forgive everyone. Everybody is fighting their own battles.... be compassionate to yourself and be compassionate to others and everyone. Let not ur heart close everrrrrr, at any cost!!!!" she concluded her post on a heartfelt note.

Earlier, Sushant's Sister Had Revealed How Her Son Had Reacted To His Uncle's Demise

"When I told Nirvanh (Sushant's nephew) the news that Mamu is no more, he said 'But he is alive in your heart' 3 times. When a 5 yr old can say something like that... think how strong we should all be....," she had written in a Facebook post.