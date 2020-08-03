Sushant's Sisters Get Emotional On Raksha Bandhan; Share Priceless Memories With Late Actor

Sushant Singh Rjaput की बहन Shweta ने शेयर की राखी की पुरानी फोटो; Check Out | FilmiBeat

Sushant Singh Rajput's Sister Walks Down The Memory Lane

Shweta Singh Kirti wrote, "Happy Rakshabandhan mera sweet sa baby... bahut pyaar karte hain hum aapko jaan... aur hamesha karte rahenge... you were, you are and you will always be our PRIDE! ❤️ @sushantsinghrajput #happyrakshabandhan."

Sushant's Elder Sister's Emotional Raksha Bandhan Post Will Leave You Teary-Eyed

Sushant's elder sister Neetu Singh whom he used to affectionately call Rani Di, wrote, "Gulshan, my baby, "Today is your day. Today is our day. Today is rakhi. It is the first time in 35 years that the puja thal is decorated, the diya is lit, but I cannot perform aarti for you. I cannot tie the rakhi on your wrist. I cannot feed you sweets. I cannot kiss your forehead. I cannot hug you. When you were born life became brighter. You spread joy in your lifetime. But now that you aren't here, I don't know what to do. I don't know how to live without you. I never thought I'd see this day -- a day without you in it. We learned so much together. But how am I supposed to learn to live without you? You tell me. Forever yours, Rani di."

Since Sushant's Demise, His Sister Shweta Has Been Sharing Memories Of Him On Social Media

Recently, Shweta shared a few anecdotes from their childhood days. She even posted a part of her WhatsApp conversation which she had with him, four days before he passed away in Mumbai.

Shweta's Appeal To PM Narendra Modi

Sometime back, Sushant's sister wrote a letter to PM Narendra Modi, in which she appealed to him to support the family in getting justice for him. She wrote, "Dear Sir somehow my heart says you stand by the truth. We are from a very simple family. My brother had no Godfather when he was in Bollywood nor do we have anyone right now. My request to you is to immediately look into this case and make sure that everything is handled in a sanitized way and no evidence is tampered with. Expecting justice to prevail."