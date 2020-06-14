Sushant Singh Rajput’s Death: Could This Be The Reason Why He Committed Suicide?

SHIREN@CSHIREN

"A wonderful person and a self-made actor. From #MSDhoni movie to Chhichhore you always shined. You will always remain in Our hearts. Prayers for you."

Aliza Mobin @aliza_mobin

"Wait!! What????? Whyyyy???? What is happening man why is this year getting worse! Noooo!! I cant believe it💔💔 Rest In Peace."

Manav Yewale @manavyewale7

"The news of Sushant Singh Rajput committing suicide just makes you believe that no amount of money, success, or fame can bring you peace of mind. Keep checking up on your loved ones. Everyone needs someone. Depression is real and don't ignore it."

Deep Shukla @iamdcshukla

"I don't know what to say. I am extremely upset right now hearing about #SushantSinghRajput i can understand the pain but can't imagine his last moments. Depression is real. Its your mind convincing you that everything is wrong. Rest in peace sushant. #depression."

Ai_with_NUR @with_nur

"He was trying so hard to fight back. But depression power over him. Rest in peace #sushantsinghrajput. We lost another gem. Brilliant actor Sushant Singh Rajput"

yash dholakiya @yashdholakia5

"Absolutely shocked and taken aback. This is beyond understanding; RIP #SushantSinghRajput you will be missed dearly."

Mohan Murthy @mmurthy4

"We should take mental health seriously. A person with name, fame, money, looks and everything under the sun can commit suicide. This is what depression can do to a person. If you are depressed then Speak Up Now"