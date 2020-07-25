Sushant Singh Rajput's THIS Dialogue From Dil Bechara Left Netizens Teary-Eyed!

Last night, one of the much awaited release, Dil Bechara released on Disney+ Hotstar and since then Twitter has been buzzing with tweets for the late actor Sushant Singh Rajput. Directed by Mukesh Chhabra, Dil Bechara features the deceased actor and Sanjana Sanghi in the lead role. The film is an adaptation of John Green's novel, The Fault In Our Stars. While the film has been receiving only love and praise from the netizens, there's one particular dialogue from the film, which left the netizens teary-eyed.

Dil Bechara Movie Review: Sushant Singh Rajput Lights Up The Sky With His Beaming Performance

In one of the scenes, when Sushant's character Manny said, "I want to attend my own funeral," fans couldn't hold back their tears and got all emotional recalling Sushant's demise. For the unversed, Sushant breathed his last on June 14, 2020.

Here's how netizens expressed their emotions after watching Dil Bechara..

A user wrote, "When Manny Said, 'I wanted to attend My own funeral' This made me cry. This movie is a rollercoaster of emotions. We will miss you SUSHANT forever."

"I don't have words to express my feelings rn I just felt this movie is nt about Manny it's almost like a biopic on Sush. I just can't describe my feelings rn.. I can't... The way he said " I want to attend my own funeral" oh god, I'm already missing uh manny #DilBechara," wrote another user.

"When Manny said 'I want to attend my funeral' my heart aches! #DilBechara love you my Manny!! Stay Always happy where ever you are!!," wrote another netizen.

(Social media posts are unedited.)