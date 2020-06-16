Sushant Singh Rajput Touched Manoj Bajpayee’s Feet On First Day Of Sonchiriya Shoot

Many beautiful aspects of actor Sushant Singh Rajput's life and personality are coming to light, unfortunately, after his passing. His co-star, Manoj Bajpayee revealed that Sushant was a being so full of gratitude and recalled how he had touched the former's feet on the first day of Sonchiriya shoot. Manoj said that he is not able to shake that image of his mind.

Manoj also said that the theories floating around, and the blame game happening around Sushant's death is leaving a very bad taste in his mouth.

"My mind is not leaving the image of him on the first day, coming to me and suddenly touching my feet. All the perceptions that people were floating about him, that one gesture of his just questioned everything. Not that he touched my feet...it just says so many things about his background, where he came from," Manoj said in an Instagram live session with filmmaker Shekar Kapur.

Sushant and Manoj, both hailed from Bihar, and shared the triumph of proving themselves to be immense talents. "He started talking about our village and said that he was so glad that we were shooting in the same location where Bandit Queen was shot," he said.

Manoj revealed that whenever he would give small suggestions to Sushant to improve his performance, the latter would be extremely thankful. "Rarely, you see actors feeling so grateful for the small suggestions that you give a co-actor," he said.

Remembering Sushant as a happy and jumpy person, he said, "I am finding it so difficult to come to terms with the fact that those images are going to be of the past."

Talking about the analysis of Sushant's death, Manoj said, "When I see the cacophony around me and people trying to find the reason behind the suicide...everyone has their own theory and we are not talking about the contribution that he has made at such a young age, the journey that he took and where he reached...it is leaving a very bad taste in my mouth. Why can't we celebrate the person that he was?"

