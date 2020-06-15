Sushant Singh Rajput Was Going The Parveen Babi Way: Mukesh Bhatt Recalls His Meeting With The Actor

Mukesh Bhatt Reacts To The News Of Sushant's Death

When asked about Sushant's decision to end his life, the producer said, "To be very honest with you, I saw it coming. I met Rajput (Sushant) on a number of occasions. The first time I met him was in 2012, when he had visited my office to meet me when we were planning the casting for Aashiqui 2. He was very keen to work with my company. Unfortunately, at that time, things didn't work out because of some date issues."

Mukesh Bhatt Says Sushant Singh Rajput Was A Disturbed Soul When They Met For Sadak 2 Discussion

He revealed, "When we started planning for Sadak 2, Alia (Bhatt) and Bhatt Saab (Mahesh Bhatt) told me that Sushant was very keen to do a film with me, as he was looking forward to work with Bhatt Saab and me. Bhatt Saab also spoke to me. So, Sushant came over to meet me in the office. We spent about an hour together talking. He was talking about various things, about life in general, about the kind of films he absolutely gets turn on by. When we spoke, I could make out that he was a very disturbed soul. There was something about him which I felt, that he wasn't connected. That bothered me more than anything else. I told him that let's see how things work out and then, unfortunately, things didn't work out for Sadak 2."

Mukesh Bhatt Says He Had Told His Brother That He Is Worried If Sushant Was Going The Parveen Babi Way

"When I met him (Sushant) for Sadak 2 a year and a half back, he was a very disturbed boy. While talking to him, I felt that he was not there on the same plane. There was something amiss, something wrong. I sensed that because way back, I started my career with Parveen Babi in my first film, and she, unfortunately, was a victim of schizophrenia. So, I know that glazed look, a bit too early in my life. I remember telling this to my brother that I am worried if this boy (Sushant) is going the Parveen Babi way. So, while the world is very shocked about this tragic incident, I am not shocked because I saw it coming. But, I am very depressed and hurt that he was such a bright, talented and vibrant boy."

'Sushant Was Looking Lost To Me When We Met For Sadak 2,' Says Mukesh Bhatt

On being asked if timely help could have prevented this unfortunate demise, Mukesh Bhatt said, "Some of his friends told me that he was consulting a doctor for his problem. See, I wasn't that close to him personally. We only met on one or two occasions. When we met for Aashiqui 2, he was absolutely okay. But, things didn't work out because of some date issues. But when I met him during Sadak 2, that's the time when I felt that there was something very much amiss. He was not focused. There was a glazed look. He was looking lost to me. I very distinctly remember that look. That worried me, and I had asked him if he was okay. He said, 'Yes Sir, I am okay.' But, I knew he wasn't. I had specifically told my brother that I am worried about him. Something doesn't look right. He needs help."

Meanwhile, Singer-Turned-Politician Babul Supriyo Slammed Mukesh Bhatt For His Statements

"Anguished to hear MukeshBhatt ji (otherwise a good friend of mine) saying on @TimesNow that he saw it coming for Sushant!He may not hv given him #Sadak2 #Ashique2 for professional reasons, that's fair enough but it's a shame that he didn't act or help him out as a fatherly figure," he wrote on his Facebook page.