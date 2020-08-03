Sushant Singh Rajput Was Googling 'Painless Death And Schizophrenia', Says Mumbai CP Parambir Singh

It is for the first time that the Mumbai Police Commissioner Parambir Singh has spoken out in the Sushant Singh Rajput death case. Speaking to media persons on Monday morning, Parambir Singh said that the Mumbai Police is capable enough to carry out the investigation in the Sushant death case. He also said that the closed circuit television (CCTV) footage of June 13 and 14 outside Sushant's house in Bandra is also being examined.

The CP also clarified there was no party held at Sushant's house the day before the death of the actor.

Sushant Case: मौत से पहले उन्होने सर्च की थीं ये तीन चीज़ें, अपना नाम Disha का नाम और य़े | FilmiBeat

He also said that all was not good between Sushant Singh Rajput and Rhea Chakraborty and that the police is examining financial transactions.

There is no evidence of money transfer to Rhea Chakraborty's account but the police are still looking at that aspect, too.

Sushant's Friend Says Actor Cried & Fainted When He Saw His Name Being Associated With Disha's Death

The commissioner also mentioned that Sushant Singh Rajput Google-searched for two hours, including his name along with 'painless death' and 'schizophrenia'.

As for Sushant's ex-manager Disha Salian's link to the case, the CP clarified that there were only a few friends in the party and Disha was under stress due to some deals that had not worked out. The police are probing that angle in the case.