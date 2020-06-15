Sushant Singh Rajput Was Indebted To His EX-GF Ankita Lokhande: Celebrity Stylist Leepakshi Ellawadi

‘Sushant Was Indebted To Ankita’

Leepakshi told TOI, "When we were talking, he told me how indebted he was to his ex-girlfriend Ankita Lokhande. According to him, she supported him very much when they were on television and during their struggling days. He became a big star."

Sushant Was Indeed A Gentleman!

The celebrity stylist further shared, "This is a real quality in somebody to look back and even if you are not with that person, appreciate them for what they have done for you. Even though their relationship went sour, he had only good things to say about her."

Leepakshi Was Very Fond Of Sushant

"I was really fond of him. When I heard the news I was in disbelief and shaking. He had so many more stories to tell me. We all get busy. He just suddenly decided that okay I am going to go," added Leepakshi.

‘Sushant Must Be Under So Much Pressure’

"I spoke to Sushant last about two and a half or three months ago. I wouldn't say that I am one of his closest friends or something like that. He had a very limited circle and he kept it to himself," said Leepakshi.

She Further Added..

"But I can imagine he must be under so much pressure because there is this constant judging with regard to his films and personal lives. It is high time we pay attention to our mental health. People could never tell that this guy could do something like this," concluded Leepakshi.