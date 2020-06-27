    Sushant Singh Rajput
      Sushant Singh Rajput Was Never Made To Feel Like An Outsider: Shatrughan Sinha On Nepotism Debate

      Veteran actor Shatrughan Sinha reacts to the ongoing debate over nepotism in Bollywood after the sudden demise of Sushant Singh Rajput and says that the Kai Po Che! actor was never made to feel like an outsider. He also praised the film industry and said that no discrimination happens here.

      Sushant breathed his last on June 14. He died by suicide and left the entire nation mourning over his loss. Reacting to his sudden demise, Shatrughan Sinha told Subhash K Jha, "Only God knows what prompted a young handsome talented superstar like Sushant Singh Rajput to take his life. But why are we unnecessarily dragging this issue? Suddenly everyone is Sushant's friend, offering two-bits on him. People whom Sushant had never met are an authority on his mental health. This must stop. Let Sushant rest in peace."

      He further added, "The debate on nepotism that's being applied to Sushant's career is just so irrelevant. The young man had a very successful career. And he was never made to feel like an outsider. This industry welcomes actors from everywhere, from Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, everywhere. There is no discrimination here."

      Sinha also reacted to the constant trolling of Karan Johar and said that the director is accused of nepotism, but he also launched Siddharth Malhotra, who was not an industry person's son.

      Sushant Singh Rajput's Suicide Case: INSIDE DETAILS Of Rhea Chakraborty's Interrogation!

      "Even Alia Bhatt is not Karan's rishtedaar, so how is it nepotism? I think it's time to put a lid on this absurd controversy. Because you have Ayushmann Khurrana from the outside being welcomed, and then you have his brother being welcomed. I don't know of any other industry in India that is so welcoming of outsiders," asserted Sinha.

      Story first published: Saturday, June 27, 2020, 14:01 [IST]
