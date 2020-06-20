Sushant Singh Rajput Was Planning To Design A Game And Printer Of His Own, Reveals A Friend

Sushant Was Honing His Coding Skills Amid The COVID-19 Lockdown

A few months before his demise, the actor was busy learning a new form of coding. Sushant had even taken up a course to hone his coding skills, while he was spending his quarantine time at his Bandra house.

Sushant Had Some Exciting Plans In Store

A producer friend of Sushant told Pinkvilla, "He (Sushant) was planning to design a game with his business partner. He was extremely intelligent and wanted to come up with a game of his own, using artificial intelligence."

Sushant's Friend Remembers Him As A Quick Learner

The friend further continued, "In the last few months, he was extremely involved with the whole coding bit and he was a quick learner and had an extremely sharp bent of mind towards science and technology. He had discussed the whole idea with his partner, and the game was expected to be ready by design around end of this year."

Sushant Was Planning To Design A Special Printer

He further revealed, "Not just that, he was also planning to design a printer that would print objects just by scanning. He had different ideas on his mind and wanted to see them fructify into things."