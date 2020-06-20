Sushant Singh Rajput Was Planning To Design A Game And Printer Of His Own, Reveals A Friend
The news of Sushant Singh Rajput's untimely demise has shocked and saddened the entire nation. It's a huge blow for his close ones and fans. Besides being a talented performer, the late actor pursued his other hobbies as well.
Sushant was an ardent fan of celestial transitions. He had even bought a piece of land on the far side of the moon called the 'Mare Moscoviense'. And now, you folks would be surprised to know that he was also planning to design a game and printer of his own. Scroll down to read all about it.
Sushant Was Honing His Coding Skills Amid The COVID-19 Lockdown
A few months before his demise, the actor was busy learning a new form of coding. Sushant had even taken up a course to hone his coding skills, while he was spending his quarantine time at his Bandra house.
Sushant Had Some Exciting Plans In Store
A producer friend of Sushant told Pinkvilla, "He (Sushant) was planning to design a game with his business partner. He was extremely intelligent and wanted to come up with a game of his own, using artificial intelligence."
Sushant's Friend Remembers Him As A Quick Learner
The friend further continued, "In the last few months, he was extremely involved with the whole coding bit and he was a quick learner and had an extremely sharp bent of mind towards science and technology. He had discussed the whole idea with his partner, and the game was expected to be ready by design around end of this year."
Sushant Was Planning To Design A Special Printer
He further revealed, "Not just that, he was also planning to design a printer that would print objects just by scanning. He had different ideas on his mind and wanted to see them fructify into things."
But now, with the actor's passing away, we have lost a talented star and a creative soul!
