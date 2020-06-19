Sushant Was Signed For Hate Story But Ekta Kapoor's Balaji Didn't Release Him: Vivek Agnihotri

Vivek Agnihotri Revealed That Sushant Singh Rajput Was Supposed To Debut In Bollywood With Hate Story

When a netizen responded to Vivek's tribute to Sushant by questioning why he did not work with the Chhichhore actor when he was alive, the filmmaker revealed that Sushant was supposed to make his Bollywood debut with Hate Story.

This Is Why Sushant Singh Rajput Had To Let Go Of Hate Story

"I had signed him for ‘Hate Story' - his first movie contract. But Balaji didn't release him," tweeted Vivek Agnihotri who was the director of the film. Sushant Singh Rajput was playing the lead role in Ekta Kapoor's popular daily soap Pavitra Rishta, when he was offered Hate Story.

Sushant Singh Rajput's Big Break In Bollywood

Eventually, Vivek Agnihotri ended up making Hate Story with Nikhil Dwivedi, Gulshan Devaiah and Paoli Dam in lead roles. Soon, Sushant quit Pavitra Rishta, and made his Bollywood debut with Abhishek Kapoor's Kai Po Che in 2013, alongside Rajkummar Rao and Amit Sadh.

Meanwhile, There Is A Lot Of Rage On Social Media Post Sushant's Suicide

After Sushant's untimely demise, many people blamed nepotism and professional bullying for his tragic end. Amid all this, a case has been filed against Karan Johar, Ekta Kapoor, Salman Khan, Sanjay Leela Bhansali and others in a court in Bihar. Reacting to this, Ekta Kapoor had posted on her Instagram page, "Thanku for the case for not casting sushi....when Actually I LAUNCHED HIM. I'm beyond upset at how convoluted theories can b! Pls@let family n frns mourn in peace! Truth shall@prevail. CANNOT BELIEVE THIS!!!!!"