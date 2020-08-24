Sushant Singh Rajput Was Upset About Not Getting Credit For Chhichhore, Claims Chetan Bhagat

Was Sushant Upset About Not Receiving Credit For Chhichhore?

Chetan told Times Now that even though Sushant's film Chhichhore was a hit, the actor didn't receive credit for it. "And poor Sushant couldn't do anything," the author was quoted as saying by the news channel. Chetan further revealed that Sushant had discussed about it with Abhishek Kapoor and told him that it used to bother him.

Chetan Bhagat Makes Some Serious Allegations

Further in his interview, Chetan alleged that certain journalists ‘have a WhatsApp group' where they form a consensus about matters jointly.

He told the news channel, "They all have benefactors, they all have a person who they know will give them access to the stars..." Out of the six journalists, four might write an anti-Sushant article, Chetan continued, and that's the narrative."

Chetan Bhagat Says Blind Items Broke Sushant

Earlier, in the same interview, Chetan mentioned that Sushant was deeply affected by the false media reports and was worried about losing films over them. He also said that Sushant was vulnerable and everyone seemed to be using him. Chetan further claimed that blind items broke Sushant.

Chetan Bhagat On Sushant Singh Rajput's Death Case

Chetan also told the news channel that he is finding it difficult to believe that Sushant passed away due to suicide, as the Mumbai Police concluded in its investigation. He was quoted as saying, "I think, from what I see in the Sushant case, something is amiss. That is what I can say now, after two months."