Sushant Singh Rajput Was Upset About Not Getting Credit For Chhichhore, Claims Chetan Bhagat
Recently, in an interview with Times Now, author Chetan Bhagat claimed that late actor Sushant Singh Rajput was upset when he didn't receive credit for Chhichhore, despite the film being a blockbuster at the box office. Chetan further said that Sushant was affected by the negative media coverage around him, and had even confided about it to director Abhishek Kapoor.
Sushant and Abhishek had teamed up for Kai Po Che! and Kedarnath.
Was Sushant Upset About Not Receiving Credit For Chhichhore?
Chetan told Times Now that even though Sushant's film Chhichhore was a hit, the actor didn't receive credit for it. "And poor Sushant couldn't do anything," the author was quoted as saying by the news channel. Chetan further revealed that Sushant had discussed about it with Abhishek Kapoor and told him that it used to bother him.
Chetan Bhagat Makes Some Serious Allegations
Further in his interview, Chetan alleged that certain journalists ‘have a WhatsApp group' where they form a consensus about matters jointly.
He told the news channel, "They all have benefactors, they all have a person who they know will give them access to the stars..." Out of the six journalists, four might write an anti-Sushant article, Chetan continued, and that's the narrative."
Chetan Bhagat Says Blind Items Broke Sushant
Earlier, in the same interview, Chetan mentioned that Sushant was deeply affected by the false media reports and was worried about losing films over them. He also said that Sushant was vulnerable and everyone seemed to be using him. Chetan further claimed that blind items broke Sushant.
Chetan Bhagat On Sushant Singh Rajput's Death Case
Chetan also told the news channel that he is finding it difficult to believe that Sushant passed away due to suicide, as the Mumbai Police concluded in its investigation. He was quoted as saying, "I think, from what I see in the Sushant case, something is amiss. That is what I can say now, after two months."
Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead in his Bandra residence on June 14, 2020.
