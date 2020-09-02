Sushant Singh Rajput’s Lawyer: Anyone Who Makes A Film On Sushant’s Life Will Face Legal Action

A number of Bollywood filmmakers have reportedly registered movie names related to Sushant Singh Rajput. According to a report carried by Times of India, several of them have expressed their desire to bring Sushant Singh Rajput’s life on the big screen.

Various film and producers' associations have been inundated with applications to register movie titles related to the late actor. Some of the registered ones include titles like 'Sushant', 'Sushant Singh Rajput' and 'Sushant Singh Rajput: Biography' to name a few.

As a result, Sushant Singh Rajput’s father KK Singh's lawyer Vikas Singh has come out to state that no entity can make any film, series or write a book on Sushant's life without his father's consent. Singh added that if anyone goes ahead with any such project without the family’s consent will face legal action.

For the uninitiated, its already been reported that a feature film based on late actor’s life, has already run into troubled waters after its posters were released recently. The film titled 'Shashank' by filmmakers Sanoj Mishra and Marut Singh is allegedly is said to be based on the 'mysterious death of a young star’ in B Town.

