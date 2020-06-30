Sushant Singh Rajput's Death Case: Details About Late Actor's Contract With YRF Revealed!

Sushant Singh Rajput's Contract With Yash Raj Films

An India Today report stated that as per the contract, Sushant Singh Rajput would get Rs 30 lakh for the first film, and Rs 60 lakh for the second film, provided the first film would be a hit. If the first film didn't work, then he would be paid Rs 30 lakh. If both the films emerged hit then, he would get Rs 1 crore for the third film. If the first film was a hit and the second a flop, then he would be paid Rs 30 lakh for the third film. If the first was a flop and the second film a hit, then he would get Rs 60 lakh for the third. Yash Raj Films would be the automate decider to declare whether the film was a hit or a flop.

Sushant Singh Rajput Was Paid Rs 1 Crore For Byomkesh Bakshi

The report further stated that Sushant was paid Rs 1 crore for his second film Byomkesh Bakshi, after his first film under YRF banner Shuddh Desi Romance emerged a hit. However, as per the contract, Sushant was supposed to be paid Rs 60 lakh instead of Rs 1 crore for the second film. On being asked the reason behind this, YRF couldn't provide an answer to the Mumbai Police.

Sushant Singh Rajput's Third Film With YRF Was Supposed To Be Paani

YRF revealed that the third film Paani got shelved due to "creative difference" between Aditya Chopra and Shekhar Kapur.

As Of Now, 27 Statements Have Been Recorded In Connection With Sushant's Demise

Recently, the Mumbai Police recorded the statements of Ashish Singh, who was former Vice President Production at YRF, and Ashish Patil, whose signatures were on the contract with Sushant Singh Rajput in 2012.

As per a report in Bollywood Hungama, Ashish Singh told a news channel that they parted with Sushant on cordial terms, and even remained in touch with him after that. He even asked everyone to pray for him. Meanwhile, casting director Shanoo Sharma, who is associated with YRF, was also questioned by the police in connection with Sushant's death.