Sushant's Sister Blasts Rhea For Saying Late Actor's Relationship With His Family Was Strained

Shweta Singh Kirti Shares A Proof

Shweta posted a picture of her e-ticket itinerary and talked about how she flew from US to India to meet Sushant, when he was visiting their other sister in Chandigarh.

She wrote, "As Rhea mentioned in her interview,We didn't love our brother!! Yeah right, that's why I flew all the way from USA to India in Jan as soon as I got to know Bhai is visiting Chandigarh and is not keeping well. I had to stall my business and leave my kids behind!"

Shweta Claims Rhea Pestered Sushant With Her Constant Calls

Her next tweet read, "The worst part was I didn't even get to meet my brother coz by the time I reached, Bhai had already left Chandigarh because of the constant pestering calls of Rhea and some work commitments. Family was always there standing rock solid for him!! Dare anyone ever doubt it for a moment!! #JusticeForSushantSinghRajput #Godiswithus."

Shweta Claims Sushant Made A SOS Call To His Other Sister Rani

"Jan was the time when Bhai made a SOS call to Rani Di, he was drugged, confined and isolated. Soon after he reached Chandigarh there were 25 calls made by Rhea in less than 2-3 days time frame. WHY??What was the urgency to call him back!! #ArrestRheaNow," wrote Shweta Singh Kirti.

Earlier, Rhea Refuted The Allegation That Sushant Flew Back To Mumbai From Chandigarh Because Of Her

She told India Today, "In January, he went to meet his sister in Chandigarh but returned after two days. Maybe he didn't like them, and returned on his own. I was not even aware that he was returning." Further, reacting to the allegation that she had isolated him from the rest of his family, the actress said, "How could I isolate Sushant if he was with his sister from June 8 to 13. In February, he met his sister and brother-in-law OP Singh and they went out to eat together. Those photos are in public domain."

On The Contrary, Rhea Claimed That Sushant's Relationship With His Family Was Strained

The actress told India Today that Sushant's relationship with his father had not been good as the latter left them at a young age. Rhea said that before she met Sushant, the actor hadn't met his father for five years. Further, she also claimed that the siblings would fight and argue when they would meet.