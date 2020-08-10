Sushant's Sister Counters Rhea's WhatsApp Chat Revelations; 'He Was Closest To His Sister Priyanka'

Amid the ongoing investigation in late actor Sushant Singh Rajput's sudden death, his actress-girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty recently released her private chats with the late actor to back her allegations that Sushant and his sister Priyanka Singh were not on good terms.

Rhea alleged that Sushant had expressed his concerns over his sister Priyanka's behaviour towards her.

Now, Sushant's other sister Shweta Singh Kirti has countered Rhea's allegations by sharing a snippet from one of the late actor's interviews, in which he is heard saying that he is close to his sister Priyanka. The video features Sushant saying, "I'm close to everybody, but one of my sisters is very close to me because she gets me. The kinds of things we think are very similar."

Shweta captioned her post as, "He admits he was closest to his sister Priyanka (Sonu Di) because she gets him."

Earlier, Rhea shared a WhatsApp screenshot hinting at a fallout between Sushant and his sister Priyanka. The chat message read, "(To Priyanka) You do this, after the shameful act, making this a coverup to attract attention playing a victim card to the most non negotiable act of molestation under alcohol, well my dear sister, there is our mother and there is god that my mother stood for taught me things, and you have committed a crime according to that. If you're blinded by your ego, God bless you because I'm not afraid and I will continue doing what I've done till now in bringing out the necessary changes in the world. Let the god and nature decide what 'act' is right now."

Further, Rhea alleged that the late actor was worried that Priyanka was trying to influence his roommate Siddharth Pithani to create differences between her and Sushant.

The Jalebi actress shared another WhatsApp screenshot, in which she claimed Sushant wrote to her, "My sister is now manipulating Sid bhai, playing a victim card trying to divert this entire thing (that you and I are letting go) into me physically punishing her for the act. It's such a severe disappointment."

In an interview with Pinkvilla, Sushant's lawyer Vikas Singh had alleged that Rhea Chakraborty had accused the late actor's sister Priyanka Singh of molesting her, which led to friction between the siblings.

He had further claimed that Sushant and Priyanka patched up after a few days, and the whole thing was just a 'mind game' played by Rhea Chakraborty.

