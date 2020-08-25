Sushant's Sister Posts Unseen Pics Of Him From Her Wedding; Says 'Wish I Could Just Go Back In Time'

Sushant's Sister Shares An Emotional Memory Of Him

One of the photos shared by Shweta is a screenshot from a video of her wedding reception. Revealing how she and the late actor hugged and cried the day before, Sushant's sister wrote, "Bhai at my wedding reception, giving me a hug. I remember a day prior to the reception how we had hugged and cried, I wish I could just go back in time."

Nostagia Bytes

In the second picture, Sushant and Shweta are all smiles for the camera during her sangeet ceremony. Shweta captioned the picture as, "In some realm, we will always be together... #GudiaGulshan. I will try and find video from my Sangeet and upload it."

Family Tales

The third picture features the late actor posing for a family photo-op. "A Beautiful Tribute To My Beautiful Brother ❤️🙏❤️," read Shweta's caption for the photo.

Sushant's Brother-In-Law Has A Request

Earlier, on Sunday, Shweta's husband Vishal Kirti had posted a few unseen videos from their wedding functions which also featured Sushant. Further, in his blog, he had requested everyone to stop asking him for ‘clarifications and details about Sushant's death case'. He had said that much of his knowledge about the case is ‘second-hand information' as he has consciously not asked the family, not wanting to add to the stress.