Sushant's Sister Posts Unseen Pics Of Him From Her Wedding; Says 'Wish I Could Just Go Back In Time'
Sushant Singh Rajput's untimely demise has left a huge void in his near and dear ones' lives. His sister Shweta Singh Kirti has been regularly sharing her fond memories of him on her social media page. Recently, Shweta walked down the memory lane and shared few unseen photos of him from her wedding functions in 2007. She further wrote that they will 'always be together' in some realm.
One of the photos shared by Shweta is a screenshot from a video of her wedding reception. Revealing how she and the late actor hugged and cried the day before, Sushant's sister wrote, "Bhai at my wedding reception, giving me a hug. I remember a day prior to the reception how we had hugged and cried, I wish I could just go back in time."
In the second picture, Sushant and Shweta are all smiles for the camera during her sangeet ceremony. Shweta captioned the picture as, "In some realm, we will always be together... #GudiaGulshan. I will try and find video from my Sangeet and upload it."
The third picture features the late actor posing for a family photo-op. "A Beautiful Tribute To My Beautiful Brother ❤️🙏❤️," read Shweta's caption for the photo.
Earlier, on Sunday, Shweta's husband Vishal Kirti had posted a few unseen videos from their wedding functions which also featured Sushant. Further, in his blog, he had requested everyone to stop asking him for ‘clarifications and details about Sushant's death case'. He had said that much of his knowledge about the case is ‘second-hand information' as he has consciously not asked the family, not wanting to add to the stress.
Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead in his Bandra flat in Mumbai on June 14, 2020. The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) is currently investigating his death case on Supreme Court's order.
