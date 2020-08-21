Sushant’s Sister Shweta Singh Kirti Organizes A Global Prayer Meet For The Late Actor

The late Sushant Singh Rajput's sister Shweta Singh Kirti has organized a global prayer meet for her brother. Sharing the link to the meet, she wrote about destroying negativity with prayer and picking up the courage to fight for what's right.

Shweta tweeted, "Feel free to register: https://prayforsushant.com #GayatriMantra4SSR Gayatri Mantra helps in purification. Let's all pray that the negativity is destroyed and God bestows us with the courage to fight for the right! #Warriors4SSR #JusticeForSSR #FaithInCBI #GlobalPrayers4SSR."

Earlier in the day, Shweta had tweeted about CBI reaching Mumbai to begin their probe of Sushant's death. Stating that the CBI has the responsibility to uphold people's trust in them, she wrote, "#CBIInMumbai The whole world has relentlessly fought for CBI Enquiry and now it is the responsibility of CBI to uphold our trust in them, we have full faith that CBI will most definitely bring the truth out and justice will be served. #CBIForSSR."

The Central Bureau of Investigation was ordered by the Supreme Court to conduct an investigation of Sushant's death. The SC verdict settled the tug of war that was going on between the Mumbai Police and Bihar Police over jurisdiction of Sushant's case. The verdict was welcomed by Sushant's family and his fans who have long been demanding a proper investigation of Sushant's death.

Sushant was found dead in his apartment on June 14.

