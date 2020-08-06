Sushant's Sister Shares WhatsApp Chat With Late Actor From May 22; Says 'You Loved Us So Dearly'

    For Quick Alerts
      Sushant Singh Rajput's family is struggling to come to terms with the late actor's untimely demise. His sisters have been sharing heartfelt posts on their respective social media pages. Recently, Sushant's sister Shweta Singh Kirti shared a screenshot from one of their WhatsApp conversations dating back to May 22, 2020, and remembered him as a positive person.

      Shweta captioned her post as, "You loved us so dearly."

      Sushant's Sister Gives A Sneak-Peek Into One Of Her WhatsApp Conversations With The Late Actor

      Sushant's Sister Gives A Sneak-Peek Into One Of Her WhatsApp Conversations With The Late Actor

      The conversation between Sushant and his sister which took place on May 22, shows the late actor reacting to pictures and a video of his sisters.

      Sushant wrote, "Love you too Gudiyadi. This looks so good," in response to a picture of his sisters attending an online class together. He also added a few heart emojis. He also reacted to a video of one of his sisters in the kitchen and wrote, "Wow such a beautiful and happening family. Please say my hi to Vishal and give my love to the lovely cuties."

      Earlier, Shweta Had Reacted To CBI Probe Into The Late Actor's Death

      Earlier, Shweta Had Reacted To CBI Probe Into The Late Actor's Death

      Shweta had posted a few screenshots of a news channel showing the Ram temple foundation stone laying ceremony, with the news of a CBI probe into Sushant's case running in the ticker.

      She had captioned her post, "This definitely Cannot be a co-incidence. As the mantras were chanted...Steps towards Justice were taken! I love you God... I know ur with us. We are one step closer to finding the truth Bhai...#justiceforsushantsinghrajput #cbienquiryforsushant #faith @sushantsinghrajput."

      Shweta Had Got Emotional On Raksha Bandhan This Year

      Shweta Had Got Emotional On Raksha Bandhan This Year

      Expressing her love for her late brother, Sushant's US-based sister had posted a collage of Raksha Bandhan celebrations from their childhood days and written, Happy Rakshabandhan mera sweet sa baby... bahut pyaar karte hain hum aapko jaan... aur hamesha karte rahenge... you were, you are and you will always be our PRIDE! ❤️ @sushantsinghrajput #happyrakshabandhan."

      Meanwhile, The Centre Has Accepted Bihar Government's Request For A CBI Inquiry In Sushant's Death Case

      Meanwhile, The Centre Has Accepted Bihar Government's Request For A CBI Inquiry In Sushant's Death Case

      On Wednesday, the Centre gave its nod to Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to take over the investigation of Sushant's death. Sushant's family and fans hailed this decision on social media.

      Story first published: Thursday, August 6, 2020, 11:25 [IST]
      X