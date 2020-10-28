Sushant’s Sisters Priyanka And Meetu Singh Request Bombay HC For Early Hearing Of Petition

Priyanka and Meetu Singh, sisters of late Sushant Singh Rajput, have requested the Bombay High Court for an early hearing of their petition on the FIR filed by Rhea Chakraborty. The sisters reportedly filed the petition to quash Rhea's FIR against them, out of fear of being arrested.

According to India Today, the High Court bench, comprising Justices MS Karnikhas and SS Shinde posted the petition filed by Sushant's sisters for further hearing on November 4.

Rhea's FIR alleged that Priyanka and a doctor from Delhi had illegally prescribed medicines containing psychotropic substances to Sushant, without consultation. She cited text messages between Priyanka and Sushant, a few days before the latter's death, as evidence.

In their petition, Sushant's sisters have claimed that the medicines are not banned and that the they followed the guidelines issued by the Medical Council of India (MCI) for telemedicine.

The petition states, "A bare perusal of the complaint along with the FIR shows that the statements made there do not make out any cognisable offence." It further adds, "The lodging of the complaint by Chakraborty was nothing but a feeble attempt on her part to scuttle the investigations against her and blame Rajput's family members for his suicide, as she was on the verge of being arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB)."

In his reply to the petition, Rhea's lawyer Satish Maneshinde said, "Sushant was very much in Mumbai, Maharashtra and not in New Delhi. That is also surprising that Dr Tarun Kumar being a Cardiologist thought it is fit to prescribe medications to a person he did not know and had never met with Psychotropic substances. There is nothing to indicate that there was ever any teleconference held between Sushant and the accused doctor."

