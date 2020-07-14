Sushmita Sen Admits Bollywood Is A Business Of ‘Humongous’ Egos

The shortcomings of the Hindi film industry are being discussed with much fervor post the demise of Sushant Singh Rajput. Sushmita Sen got candid about the way the industry works, and admitted that it is a business with enormous egos. She also talked about what goes into her decision making when she chooses projects.

In an interview with Hindustan Times, Sushmita said about Bollywood, "We're in a business with humungous egos and that's not a secret. Each time you say no then that's a problem, you're a problem, it might mean you don't want to work."

Sushmita recently made her acting comeback and her digital debut with the web series Aarya, which has been co-created by Ram Madhvani and Sandeep Modi. Based on the Dutch drama series Penoza, Aarya also stars Chandrachur Singh, Sikandar Kher, Namit Das and others.

Talking about how she chooses her work, Sushmita said, "For me it's always been about being honest and responsible about the work I take up. Good, bad or ugly -- I chose this, so I'm responsible. So those offers that came to me sometimes weren't good enough, sometime it would be like we're doing you a favour by keeping you in the industry. That doesn't work with me."

Not one to seek fake compliments for her work, she added "I wanted to collaborate with fantastic and creative minds in every department. As an actor, I would enjoy working in a stricter environment where I'm told on my face when I go wrong rather than those 'wah wah kya shot diya' reactions. I needed that big time and that's what inspired me to grow, otherwise I'm just another actor trying to stay in the game. And I had learned to say 'no' many years ago, I say it euphorically."

ALSO READ: Sushmita Sen Shares Opinion On Nepotism: If It Has To Go, We All Need To Take Responsibility

ALSO READ: Sushmita Sen Pens A Note For Sushant Singh Rajput: I Feel Like I Know Him Better Now