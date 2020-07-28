Sushmita Sen And Rohman Shawl Celebrate Two Years Of Togetherness!

Actress Sushmita Sen, who's madly in love with her boyfriend Rohman Shawl, shared a happy news with her fans that today, she and Rohman have completed two years of togetherness. Sushmita shared her beautiful picture with Rohman on Instagram and wrote, "When Sush met her Rooh" 💋#rohmance followed 😍😉😀Happy Anniversary jaan @rohmanshawl ❤️ Here's to our 2 years of togetherness & counting my blessings!! Babies & I love you infinity!!! 🥰💃🏻 To many more... #duggadugga 💋."

Fans wished Sushmita and Rohan a happy anniversary and left many heart emoticons on their picture.

For the unversed, did you know it was Rohman who had approached Sushmita first? Sushmita had shared her love story with a media portal and revealed, "It's a very very beautiful serendipity story. He sent me a direct message on Instagram and I didn't check direct messages because I wasn't sure if you check it you may be allowing that person to start communicating with you. So, I had too many of these direct messages and I had not opened any and there it was."

"Touch screen phone ki Jai ho because I had gone to the DM to look at what all had come and I was scrolling through and this boy broke something in the room and I went talking to him and when I came back I had obviously opened one of the DMs and it was a message from him and I was like 'Oh my god, how did I do that, god I should never be talking when I am near a phone."

Sushmita also shared that she found him very warm and dropped a text to Rohman saying, "Thank you so much, your message made my day, I wish you all the happiness in the world."

Rohman, who was overjoyed with Sushmita's reply reverted back saying, "I am jumping from one room to another, I cannot believe you responded."

And that's how their chit-chat began.

Isn't it good to see Sushmita and Rohman madly in love with each other?