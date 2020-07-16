    For Quick Alerts
    ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
    For Daily Alerts
    Videos

      Don't Miss!

      bredcrumb bredcrumb

      Sushmita Sen Can't Stop Gushing Over BF Rohman Shawl As He Tutors Daughter Alisah

      By
      |

      Sushmita Sen can't stop gushing over her boyfriend Rohman Shawl as he turns Math tutor for her daughter Alisah. The actress took to her Instagram account and shared a video of the model explaining Math problems to her daughter. Later, Sushmita also revealed that both of them are geniuses at math and she teaches geography to her daughter.

      Sushmita Sen Cant Stop Gushing Over BF Rohman Shawl As He Tutors Daughter Alisah

      In the caption, Sushmita sen also revealed that Rohman was not aware that she was recording him. The post read, "'Love is beyond calculations, for everything else there is Math' I see this sight often between Teacher @rohmanshawl & student Alisah Sen (both amazing in Mathematics)...it's always a heart opening experience!! PS My Rooh has no idea I was shooting this!! #sharing #naughtyme #preciousthem #forevercherished #love #seriousclass. I love you guys!! #duggadugga."

      Sushmita Sen's Instagram Post

      Sushmita Sen's Instagram Post

      Soon afterwards, Sushmita shared another video, where Rohman is failing at explaining Geography. The caption read, "This time I got caught!!! Besides, #geography is best taught by me!!! Alexa ( Alisah's best friend) decided to revise a chapter in Geography with @rohmanshawl & well, the rest is History!!! #toocute #myman #sun #radiation #love #sharing #simplejoys. I love you guys!!! #duggadugga."

      Sushmita Sen And Rohman Have Been Dating For Almost Two Years

      Sushmita Sen And Rohman Have Been Dating For Almost Two Years

      Sushmita and Rohman have been in a relationship for about two years now. Back in October 2018, Sushmita Sen had made their relationship official through an Instagram post from a trip to Taj Mahal. The two reportedly met at a fashion show in 2018 and have been inseparable ever since. Rohman often accompanies Sushmita and her daughters to all family events.

      Sushmita Made Her Acting Comeback With Hotstar Special Aarya

      Sushmita Made Her Acting Comeback With Hotstar Special Aarya

      On the work front, Sushmita Sen made her acting comeback with Disney+ Hotstar show Aarya. Sushmita is headlining the series as Aarya, who is forced to take over their family business after her husband's death. Directed by Ram Madhvani, Aarya has received a lot of praise from fans and the makers are eager to work on season 2.

      Sushmita Sen Admits Bollywood Is A Business Of 'Humongous' Egos

      Bigg Boss 14: Sushmita Sen's Brother Rajeev Sen Approached For The Salman Khan Show!

      Read more about: sushmita sen aarya rohman shawl
      Story first published: Thursday, July 16, 2020, 16:51 [IST]
      Other articles published on Jul 16, 2020
      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      Close
      We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
      Change Settings Continue
      X