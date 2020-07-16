Sushmita Sen Can't Stop Gushing Over BF Rohman Shawl As He Tutors Daughter Alisah

Sushmita Sen's Instagram Post

Soon afterwards, Sushmita shared another video, where Rohman is failing at explaining Geography. The caption read, "This time I got caught!!! Besides, #geography is best taught by me!!! Alexa ( Alisah's best friend) decided to revise a chapter in Geography with @rohmanshawl & well, the rest is History!!! #toocute #myman #sun #radiation #love #sharing #simplejoys. I love you guys!!! #duggadugga."

Sushmita Sen And Rohman Have Been Dating For Almost Two Years

Sushmita and Rohman have been in a relationship for about two years now. Back in October 2018, Sushmita Sen had made their relationship official through an Instagram post from a trip to Taj Mahal. The two reportedly met at a fashion show in 2018 and have been inseparable ever since. Rohman often accompanies Sushmita and her daughters to all family events.

Sushmita Made Her Acting Comeback With Hotstar Special Aarya

On the work front, Sushmita Sen made her acting comeback with Disney+ Hotstar show Aarya. Sushmita is headlining the series as Aarya, who is forced to take over their family business after her husband's death. Directed by Ram Madhvani, Aarya has received a lot of praise from fans and the makers are eager to work on season 2.