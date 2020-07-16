Sushmita Sen Can't Stop Gushing Over BF Rohman Shawl As He Tutors Daughter Alisah
Sushmita Sen can't stop gushing over her boyfriend Rohman Shawl as he turns Math tutor for her daughter Alisah. The actress took to her Instagram account and shared a video of the model explaining Math problems to her daughter. Later, Sushmita also revealed that both of them are geniuses at math and she teaches geography to her daughter.
In the caption, Sushmita sen also revealed that Rohman was not aware that she was recording him. The post read, "'Love is beyond calculations, for everything else there is Math' I see this sight often between Teacher @rohmanshawl & student Alisah Sen (both amazing in Mathematics)...it's always a heart opening experience!! PS My Rooh has no idea I was shooting this!! #sharing #naughtyme #preciousthem #forevercherished #love #seriousclass. I love you guys!! #duggadugga."
Sushmita Sen's Instagram Post
Soon afterwards, Sushmita shared another video, where Rohman is failing at explaining Geography. The caption read, "This time I got caught!!! Besides, #geography is best taught by me!!! Alexa ( Alisah's best friend) decided to revise a chapter in Geography with @rohmanshawl & well, the rest is History!!! #toocute #myman #sun #radiation #love #sharing #simplejoys. I love you guys!!! #duggadugga."
Sushmita Sen And Rohman Have Been Dating For Almost Two Years
Sushmita and Rohman have been in a relationship for about two years now. Back in October 2018, Sushmita Sen had made their relationship official through an Instagram post from a trip to Taj Mahal. The two reportedly met at a fashion show in 2018 and have been inseparable ever since. Rohman often accompanies Sushmita and her daughters to all family events.
Sushmita Made Her Acting Comeback With Hotstar Special Aarya
On the work front, Sushmita Sen made her acting comeback with Disney+ Hotstar show Aarya. Sushmita is headlining the series as Aarya, who is forced to take over their family business after her husband's death. Directed by Ram Madhvani, Aarya has received a lot of praise from fans and the makers are eager to work on season 2.
Sushmita Sen Admits Bollywood Is A Business Of 'Humongous' Egos
Bigg Boss 14: Sushmita Sen's Brother Rajeev Sen Approached For The Salman Khan Show!