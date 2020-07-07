Sushmita Sen Pens A Note For Sushant Singh Rajput: I Feel Like I Know Him Better Now

Ever since the trailer of Sushant Singh Rajput's Dil Bechara released on YouTube, fans and celebrities are constantly sharing the trailer on their social media pages as a tribute to the deceased actor. Actress Sushmita Sen also shared a still from the Dil Bechara trailer on her Instagram page, and penned a long note along with the picture.

She started the note by saying, "I didn't know Sushant Singh Rajput personally...only through his films & some interviews!! He had tremendous emotional intelligence both on & off screen!! ❤ I feel like I know him better now, all thanks to his fans...Countless lives that he touched, with endearing simplicity, grace, love, kindness & that life affirming smile!!!❤"

She further added, "To all you Sushant Singh Rajput Fans...He was blessed to be this loved by you all...not just as a brilliant Actor but also, as a celebrated human being, one who belonged!!"

Further speaking about Sushant, Sushmita wrote, "I wish I knew him, had the opportunity to work with him...but mostly, that we would've had the time, to share the mysteries of the 'Universe' from one Sush to another...and maybe, even discovered why we both had a fascination for the number 47!!!"

Sushmita also praised the trailer of Dil Bechara and wrote, "Loved the Trailer of #dilbechara ❤ Here's wishing the very best to everyone in the team!!! My regards & respect to Sushant's family, friends & loved ones..his fans!!! #peace #strength #duggadugga ❤ I love you guys!!!"

Netizens are in awe of Sushmita Sen's post and praising the actress for posting such a heartfelt note for Sushant.