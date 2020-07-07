    Sushant Singh Rajput
    For Quick Alerts
    ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
    For Daily Alerts
    Videos

      Don't Miss!

      bredcrumb bredcrumb

      Sushmita Sen Pens A Note For Sushant Singh Rajput: I Feel Like I Know Him Better Now

      By
      |

      Ever since the trailer of Sushant Singh Rajput's Dil Bechara released on YouTube, fans and celebrities are constantly sharing the trailer on their social media pages as a tribute to the deceased actor. Actress Sushmita Sen also shared a still from the Dil Bechara trailer on her Instagram page, and penned a long note along with the picture.

      Dil Bechara Trailer: Sushant Singh का आखिरी ट्रेलर देख रो पड़ी Sushmita Sen| FilmiBeat

      She started the note by saying, "I didn't know Sushant Singh Rajput personally...only through his films & some interviews!! He had tremendous emotional intelligence both on & off screen!! ❤ I feel like I know him better now, all thanks to his fans...Countless lives that he touched, with endearing simplicity, grace, love, kindness & that life affirming smile!!!❤"

      sushmita-sen-pens-a-note-for-sushant-singh-rajput

      She further added, "To all you Sushant Singh Rajput Fans...He was blessed to be this loved by you all...not just as a brilliant Actor but also, as a celebrated human being, one who belonged!!"

      Further speaking about Sushant, Sushmita wrote, "I wish I knew him, had the opportunity to work with him...but mostly, that we would've had the time, to share the mysteries of the 'Universe' from one Sush to another...and maybe, even discovered why we both had a fascination for the number 47!!!"

      Dil Bechara Trailer: Sushant Singh Rajput's THIS Dialogue On Life & Death Leaves Netizens Emotional

      Sushmita also praised the trailer of Dil Bechara and wrote, "Loved the Trailer of #dilbechara ❤ Here's wishing the very best to everyone in the team!!! My regards & respect to Sushant's family, friends & loved ones..his fans!!! #peace #strength #duggadugga ❤ I love you guys!!!"

      Netizens are in awe of Sushmita Sen's post and praising the actress for posting such a heartfelt note for Sushant.

      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      Close
      We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
      Change Settings Continue
      X