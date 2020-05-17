Sushmita Sen Reveals She Meditated With Nunchaku After Being Diagnosed With Addison’s Disease

Sushmita Sen has truly inspired her fans, especially women to be confident in their own skin and live life to the fullest. The actress has always promoted the idea of self-love and care on her social media platforms. In the same vein, the evergreen beauty, in her latest Youtube video opened up about the dark times she endured four yours ago after being diagnosed with Addison’s disease. The Main Hoon Na star shares how she decided to fight it with nunchaku, a martial arts weapon, traditionally used in the Okinawan style.

Sushmita accompanied it with a note that read: “After I was diagnosed with an Auto immune condition called Addison's disease in September 2014, it left me feeling like, I had no fight left in me...A fatigued body filled with immense frustration & aggression. The dark circles under my eyes can't even begin to explain the dark times I endured for 4 long years :) To have steroids substitute cortisol & to live with its innumerable side effects took its toll. There is NOTHING more tiring than to live with a chronic illness. Enough was enough, I had to find a way of strengthening my mind, allowing my body to follow suit."

She went on to add, “I meditated with #Nunchaku:)) Aggression out, fight back in & pain turned into an art form :) I healed in time, my Adrenal glands woke up, no more steroids, no withdrawls & NO AUTO IMMUNE CONDITION as of 2019. :)) Lesson : NO ONE KNOWS YOUR BODY BETTER THAN YOU, LISTEN TO IT. :) There is a warrior in all of us, never give up!!! Thank you to my Teacher Nupur Shikhare for being my rock through this journey :) I love you guys!!! #ShantiShantiShanti #DuggaDugga" (sic)

Sushmita also linked the video link on her bio on Instagram with a picture from her session and wrote, “Had to bring the journey & the #nunchaku back for #youtube LINK IN BIO I love you guys!!! #duggadugga.”

