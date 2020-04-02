    For Quick Alerts
      Sushmita Sen & Rohman Shawl Set Internet On Fire With Sensuous Workout Amid Coronavirus Lockdown

      By
      |

      Sushmita Sen and her boyfriend Rohman Shawl are currently setting the internet on fire amid Novel Coronavirus lockdown. The romantic couple has always been utilizing their time in working out together. However, their recent workout pictures during the COVID-19 lockdown, have grabbed everyone's eyeballs.

      Sushmita Sen & Rohman Shawl

      Sharing the intimate pictures with Rohman Shawl, Sushmita wrote on Instagram, "Tough times don't last...Tough people do!! #truethat ❤️ Staying committed to life is powerful...for life ALWAYS finds a way!!! ??We will all need to be of service at some point, it's wise to stay mentally strong & physically healthy against all odds, to be of help when life beckons!!❤️ sending love & healing energies to the world!!! #staysafe #proactive #breathe #discipline #highspirits #collectiveconsciousness ?￢ﾝﾤ️? #duggadugga @rohmanshawl ? I love you guys!!"

      View this post on Instagram

      Tough times don’t last...Tough people do!! #truethat ❤️ Staying committed to life is powerful...for life ALWAYS finds a way!!! 🤗👍We will all need to be of service at some point, it’s wise to stay mentally strong & physically healthy against all odds, to be of help when life beckons!!❤️ sending love & healing energies to the world!!! #staysafe #proactive #breathe #discipline #highspirits #collectiveconsciousness 🙏❤️🤗 #duggadugga @rohmanshawl 🌈 I love you guys!!

      A post shared by Sushmita Sen (@sushmitasen47) on Apr 1, 2020 at 8:38am PDT

      In the above pictures, one can see, Sushmita Sen looks beautiful in black gym clothes while Rohman looks h*t in a shirtless avatar. Their workout postures are very sensuous and are setting the internet on fire. Sushmita and Rohman's pictures are lit and are easily grabbing netizens' attention.

      On March 22, Sushmita Sen had posted pictures on Instagram and advised people to stay healthy and build on their immunity on Janta Curfew day. She wrote, "Life is a precious gift & boy does it know how to remind us each time we take it for granted!! A pandemic can often be mirrored as a dark place, one with the uncertainty, fear, chaos, divide, blame games, discriminations & of course loss of life! AND YET, finally NOTHING prevails like human spirit It fights back united with resilience, positivity, prayer, compassion, renewed hope & disciplined action...all in its relentless pursuit of honouring 'life'. A virus thrives on reaction, while life thrives in Action!! #choosewisely To human spirit & life...let's do this!!! Sending love & healing energy to the world...be safe & keep strengthening your immune system...both inside & out!! I love you guys!!! #yourstruly #duggadugga".

      Talking about their relationship, Sushmita Sen and Rohman Shawl are in a together for quite a long time. Rohman, who is a model by profession, shares a great bond with Sushmita's daughters and other family members.

      Apart from Sushmita, other B-town celebs are also sharing videos and pictures of how they are spending their time in isolation during this Coronavirus pandemic.

      Bollywood celebs like Akshay Kumar, Kartik Aaryan, Varun Dhawan, Kangana Ranaut and others also helped daily wage workers by donating money to the PM CARES Fund and other charities.

      Story first published: Thursday, April 2, 2020, 17:39 [IST]
