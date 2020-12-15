Sushmita Sen's Daughter's Instagram Account Gets Hacked, Actress Says 'Renee Is Happy To Begin Anew'

Bollywood actress Sushmita Sen took to Instagram on Monday and revealed that her elder daughter Renee's account on the photo-sharing app had been hacked. Renee's IG account '@reneesen47' was a verified account and had ten thousand followers.

The former Miss Universe took to her account and shared a picture of Renee's page with 'Hacked' written in bold letter. In the caption, she added, "Please note, my daughter Renee's #instagram Account has been Hacked by some idiot, who doesn't realise yet, that Renee is happy to begin anew!! I feel bad for the guy!! Keeping you all posted!!!"

Sen concluded the post with a note for her fans, as she wrote, "I love you guys!!" The mother-daughter duo has been winning netizens' hearts all year long. Workwise, Sushmita Sen's comeback was one of the biggest moments of the entertainment industry. She made her acting comeback with the title role in the digital series Aarya. Her character Aarya Sareen is a happily married woman whose life takes a drastic turn when her husband is killed.

Meanwhile, Renee revealed that she will also be making her acting debut in December. She will be seen in a short film titled Suttabaazi. The trailer of the film was launched on Thursday (December 10), which is also Sushmita's birthday. "My mother has always taught me the importance of merit, hard work and joy of doing things your way. Yes, 'Suttabaazi' might not be a conventional choice but I always dreamt of starting out on my own with something different. It's such a fun and relatable film, and moreover a beautiful story. I am really excited to launch it on my mother's birthday which makes it all the more special," Renee had said during the launch.

Directed by Kabeer Khurana, the short film tells the story of a 19-year-old named Diya, played by Renee, who is a clandestine smoker and is stuck with her nagging parents during lockdown.

