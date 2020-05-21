Sushmita Sen On 26 Years Of Miss Universe Title: What A Magical Fairytale

Sushmita Sen reminisces about her win at 1994 Miss Universe pageant and says she looks back at the event, 26 years later with a lot of goodness and gratitude. Sushmita shared a video on her Instagram page, which featured her pictures from her journey, childhood, the pageantry, and life thereafter.

Sushmita captioned the video saying, "A princess with a crown and a queen of people's hearts for 26 years! What a magical fairy tale I have lived, where beauty is God's handwriting, character is self-realised, all of it in a loving universe that is inclusive, abundant filled with empathy, compassion, gratitude and so much goodness of good people."

She further wrote, "I celebrate you and I celebrate with you! India won Miss Universe for the first time this day in 1994. It will forever remain my life's greatest pride and honour to be the face of history for my country..."

For the unversed, Sushmita was just 18 years old when she became the first Indian woman to win the coveted beauty pageant.

Many netizens poured love on Sushmita's post. Check out their reaction below..

@cheri_cheri_lady: "India's Pride - Sushmita Sen."

@thekanishkaraina: "You deserve it❤🙌."

@manashigg: "Love and Love to you... U make my heart flutter with joy 💕💕💕💕 what magic ka this !!!"

@avisharma04: "Maam you are most adorable and charming personality and the best is your smile that no one can copy."

@shavetadadwal22: "You r Inspiration for all of us😘❤️@sushmitasen47 proud moment for india❤"

@thisisnotatallme: "I love you so much, you are one of my inspirations. You are the epitome of beauty with brain. I love so much ma'am. Love to you and your family. Stay safe!"

Just like netizens, we're also very proud of Sushmita Sen!