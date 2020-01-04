Sushmita Sen Wishes Boyfriend Rohman Shawl A Happy Birthday; Calls Him Her ‘Rohmance’ With Life

    Best Of 2019 | Bigg BossBigg Boss Season 13
      Sushmita Sen and her boyfriend Rohman Shawl are one of the most adorable couples on the internet. The two do not shy away from social media PDA, and often treat their fans to pictures. On Saturday, Sushmita took to Instagram to wish Rohman a 'happy birthday', sharing few pictures and calling him her 'rohmance' with life!

      Sushmita shared candid pictures of Rohman, and a couple of group pictures with her daughters Renee and Alisah. In the caption she penned a touching birthday wish. "Happpyyyyyy Birthday my Babushhhh May God bless you with every abundance a giver deserves to be given!!! I am soooooo proud of the MAN you are & the dignity with which you love!!! YOU are my #rohmance with life, an answered prayer & the kindest gift from a loving God!!You must know just HOW LOVED you are by your three Angels...today & alwaysTo your health & divine happiness, Cheers Birthdayboy @rohmanshawl #duggadugga #jaanmeri #roohmate #love #kisses #happiness #us I LOVE YOU!!!!!" (sic), she wrote.

      View this post on Instagram

      Happpyyyyyy Birthday my Babushhhh 😁❤️💋😍💃🏻🌈🎵May God bless you with every abundance a giver deserves to be given!!!👍😇💋 I am soooooo proud of the MAN you are & the dignity with which you love!!! YOU are my #rohmance with life, an answered prayer & the kindest gift from a loving God!!😇💋❤️ You must know just HOW LOVED you are by your three Angels...today & always😁❤️💃🏻 To your health & divine happiness, Cheers Birthdayboy @rohmanshawl 😁🍸🥂❤️ #duggadugga #jaanmeri #roohmate #love #kisses #happiness #us 💃🏻🌈💃🏻🎵😍 I LOVE YOU!!!!!

      A post shared by Sushmita Sen (@sushmitasen47) on Jan 3, 2020 at 11:31am PST

      The story of how Sushmita and Rohman met is one of 'true serendipity' as Sushmita likes to describe it. It was by pure accident that Sushmita checked Rohman's DM on her Instagram, and they got talking. When she met him in person for coffee, she felt like she had known him all his life.

      Marriage rumours of the two have been doing rounds for some time now. It was speculated that the two would get married in winter 2019, but that hasn't happened yet.

      Story first published: Saturday, January 4, 2020, 14:56 [IST]
