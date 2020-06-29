Sushmita Sen: You Could Be The Biggest Filmmaker Or Hero, But You Should Show Respect

Actress Sushmita Sen is a woman of substance. From the way she lives her life on her own terms and conditions to how she propagates the real meaning of feminism, everything about her teaches us a thing or two about how to be a strong woman! In a recent tete-a-tete with Hindustan Times, Sushmita Sen spoke about her journey in Bollywood and how she made sure to stand apart from the others in the film industry.

While speaking to a leading daily, Sushmita said, "A lot of young people come from smaller cities, who live, breathe and eat cinema. They want to become actors, directors or follow some creative pursuit here. The hunger in them is fantastic, but it often gets seen as desperation."

"Given the competition in the industry, this desperation then becomes too much a pressure. So, instead of performance, one is judged by his/her followers on social media and how many have applauded them. It's like if we can market it well, we can sell anything," added the 44-year-old actress.

Sen clarified that she never had that mindset and asserted, "I'm an outsider but I was approached to be a part films by default because of the beauty pageant I won. I never thought of becoming an actor, but when I took it up, I felt I can learn and grow here. May be at that point I wasn't an evolved person and it showed on screen. I take responsibility for that. I kept working hard, but was never desperate."

Sushmita also revealed how she managed to stand out among the crowd and said, "I've lived my life in a way where you can't be in the same room with me and speak to me in a language which is 'ok' with a lot of other people. You could be the biggest filmmaker or hero, but you should show respect."