Sussanne Khan's Adorable Birthday Wish For Hrithik Roshan: You're The Most Incredible Man I Know

Bollywood's Greek God Hrithik Roshan is celebrating his 46th birthday today and birthday wishes for him have been pouring in from all the corners on social media. His ex-wife Sussanne Khan too, took her Instagram page to pen a sweet note for him.

She took to her Instagram page to share few photos of Hrithik and their kids having some cute father-son moments. She even shared a live photo of the Super 30 actor posing on top of a cliff with Hrehaan and Hridaan.

Sussanne captioned them as, "Happiest Happiest Birthday Rye... you are the most incredible Man I know.. #tothebestoflifeaheadofyou #10thjan2020 #bestdaddyaward #bestphilosophertoo."

Check out her post here.

Meanwhile recently, Sussanne shared some glimpses from their New Year family vacation in France where she was seen chilling with Hrithik and kids and hanging out with his family including Rakesh Roshan, Pinky Roshan, Sunaina Roshan and his cousins Pashmina and Eshaan Roshan.

Hrithik Roshan opened up about his birthday plans this year in an interview with Hindustan Times where he shared, For me, the best way to celebrate is to make my birthday a 'gratitude day.' I focus on my family, friends and my incredibly steadfast fans, who do not leave a single chance to make me feel special and loved. That's why birthdays are always dedicated to them. So, for me, it's about spending time and doing things for them. That's all I am going to do this year as well."

Speaking about work, Hrithik had a great 2019 where his last two releases, Super 30 and War scored big numbers at the box office.

