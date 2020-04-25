Sussanne Khan Posts Picture Of Ex Hrithik Roshan And Kids Spending Quality Family Time

Sussanne Khan and her ex-husband Hrithik Roshan are going all out to be there as parents for their two kids, Hrehaan and Hridhaan during the lockdown. Sussanne has moved in with Hrithik temporarily. She recently shared a picture of Hrithik and their two sons enjoying family time in their balcony, and she quoted a touching poem to go with the picture.

Posting a picture of Hrithik spending quality time with Hrehaan and Hridhaan amidst the Coronavirus crisis, Sussanne reminded us to slow down once in a while and just absorb life.

She wrote as caption, "What is this life, so full of care, We have no time to stand and stare. No time to stand beneath the boughs, And ask with love, about the 'why's' and ' how's', So stop awhile and do enjoy that stare, Take it in.. absorb as we all are moving.. even though we don't know where. There is, this amazing thing called 'Life'.... as the ultimate dare."

She added, "Stay Home, Stay strong and full of care. Inserts taken from the poem.Leisure by William Henry Davies. #SHHH #stopandstare #the-philosophers #RyeRayRidz #designyourthoughts #summeroflockdown2020 #quarantivities #notestoself p.s the app used for the moving clouds is called Pixaloop," (sic).

Recently, Hrithik, Sussanne and the kids got together to wish his parents Rakesh and Pinky Roshan a happy anniversary. The actor shared a video in which he is playing the piano and singing to the tunes of 'Happy Anniversary', and is joined by Sussanne, Hrehaan and Hridhaan.

Hrithik and Sussanne may not be a couple anymore, but they are as inspiring as parents. They have even kept up the tradition of taking family vacations together.

