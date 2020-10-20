Sussanne Khan's Instagram Account Hacked; She Urges Fans To Avoid Dodgy Messages

Sussanne Khan's Post

Meanwhile, Sussanne has also been sharing every day updates on her IG page. She had spent the lockdown period with ex-husband Hrithik Roshan and their kids Hrehaan and Hridhaan. The two have been divorced for a while now and share a good supportive bond as friends and co-parents.

Sussanne On Living With Hrithik During Lockdown

Talking about her living experience with ex-husband, Sussanne had written in a Vouge blog post, "When COVID-19 was declared a pandemic and the news was out that a lockdown would be imperative, Hrithik and I decided that staying together in the same home would be the more intelligent and soulful decision for our sons, and for us. We realised early on that the days ahead would require us to regroup our energies towards creating serenity for one another. With that thought in mind, and a heap full of love, we started on our lockdown adventure."

Sussanne On Hrehaan And Hridaan

Sussanne has also been sharing pictures with kids Hrehaan and Hridaan while they stayed at Hrithik's residence on her Instagram account. Talking about her kids, she said that the "wholesome bonding time with the boys" has enriched their hearts along with brains during the lockdown.