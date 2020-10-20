Sussanne Khan's Instagram Account Hacked; She Urges Fans To Avoid Dodgy Messages
Hrithik Roshan's ex-wife Sussanne Khan took to her Instagram page and let her fans know that her account was hacked recently. Sussanne had also announced the same a little while ago, but the page was quickly restored by Instagram. With a handwritten letter, Sussanne warned her fans of things that should be avoided at all costs.
In the handwritten letter, Sussanne shared, "My Instagram account was hacked by a fake email pretending to be Instagram. I didn't realize that it was not authentic and so I clicked on the button. I write this sincere note, please do not click on any dodgy emails or messages. A huge 'THANK YOU' to the great team of @Instagram for quickly salvaging the situation and helping me get my account back... Stay safe from the viral thieves and bandits. Warm best. Sussanne Khan." She also added the same in the post's caption.
Sussanne Khan's Post
Meanwhile, Sussanne has also been sharing every day updates on her IG page. She had spent the lockdown period with ex-husband Hrithik Roshan and their kids Hrehaan and Hridhaan. The two have been divorced for a while now and share a good supportive bond as friends and co-parents.
Sussanne On Living With Hrithik During Lockdown
Talking about her living experience with ex-husband, Sussanne had written in a Vouge blog post, "When COVID-19 was declared a pandemic and the news was out that a lockdown would be imperative, Hrithik and I decided that staying together in the same home would be the more intelligent and soulful decision for our sons, and for us. We realised early on that the days ahead would require us to regroup our energies towards creating serenity for one another. With that thought in mind, and a heap full of love, we started on our lockdown adventure."
Sussanne On Hrehaan And Hridaan
Sussanne has also been sharing pictures with kids Hrehaan and Hridaan while they stayed at Hrithik's residence on her Instagram account. Talking about her kids, she said that the "wholesome bonding time with the boys" has enriched their hearts along with brains during the lockdown.
