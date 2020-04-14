    For Quick Alerts
      Sussanne Khan’s Sister Farah Khan Ali’s In-House Staff Tests Positive For COVID-19

      One of Sussanne Khan's sister, Farah Khan Ali's in house staff has tested positive for Coronavirus. The staff member is currently in quarantine, and all of Farah's family members have undergone tests and will be self-quarantining themselves to be on the safer side. Farah, who is a jewelry designer, took to Twitter to share the news.

      Sussanne Khan’s Sister’s Staff Tests Positive For COVID-19

      "Covid news spreads faster than the virus. An in-house staff of mine tested positive today and so am moving him to a facility. Have all tested all at home today as well and are going to be quarantined. Be safe yet strong. This too shall pass," Farah wrote on Twitter.

      Pooja Bedi replied, "Everyone will sail through it brilliantly... stay your strong and positive self.. lots of love and warmth and positive vibes.This too shall pass!!!" Sophie Choudry commented, "Hope you are all ok love."

      Meanwhile, Sussanne Khan has moved in with her ex-husband Hrithik Roshan temporarily, to spend time with their kids Hrehaan and Hridhaan. Hrithik was in praise of Sussanne, calling her 'supportive and understanding'. "While the world talks about humanity coming together, I think it represents more than just an idea especially for parents sharing custody of their kids," wrote Hrithik, while sharing a picture of Sussanne in his house.

      Tuesday, April 14, 2020, 23:47 [IST]
