Sussanne Khan Slams Arrest Reports After Being Held For Flouting Night Curfew

Sussanne Khan along with other celebs like singer Guru Randhawa and cricketer Suresh Raina were held after a raid at a night club in Mumbai on Tuesday (December 22) at 3 am after violating COVID-19 norms. A night curfew has been imposed by Maharashtra Government in the light of the upcoming festive season of Christmas and New Year.

On Tuesday, reports emerged claiming that 34 people, including staff members, were arrested for breaking COVID-19 rules. According to police reports, thirteen women who were at the club were allowed to leave after being served notices, while the men were arrested and granted bail later.

Now, Sussanne Khan released a statement on Instagram saying that the guests were only held at the club for three hours while the management sorted things out with the authority. She also revealed that the reports of her arrest are false. Sussanne wrote, "Last night I was at a close friend's birthday dinner & a few of us extended to the Dragon Fly club at JW Marriot, Sahar. At 2.30 am the authorities entered the club. Whilst the club management and the authorities were sorting things out, all the guests present were asked to wait for a period of three hours. We were finally allowed to leave at 6 am. Therefore, the speculation by parts of the media that there were arrests made are completely incorrect and also irresponsible."

Sussanne Khan's Post "I fail to understand why we were made to wait or what the issue was with the authorities and the club. I am setting the record straight with this statement. I have utmost regard & respect for the Mumbai Police and for all their selfless efforts in keeping us Mumbaikars safe. Without their constant vigilance for public welfare, we would not feel safe," Hrithik Roshan's ex-wife added. Sussanne Khan Was Held Among Twelve Another Woman At The Club After the news was reported by ANI, Mumbai Police also tweeted about the same and wrote, "Party (Nahin) Chalegi Till Six In The Morning! A raid was conducted at a nightclub in Andheri at around 3 am, for flouting COVID prevention norms. Action has been initiated against 34 people, out of which 19 were from Delhi & Punjab, including some celebrities #NewNormal." Sussanne Spent The Lockdown With Ex-Husband Hrithik Roshan The attendees were booked under sections 188 (Disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant), 269 (Whoever unlawfully or negligently does any act which is likely to spread the infection of any disease dangerous to life), and 34 (Acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of IPC, as revealed by the police. Meanwhile, Guru Randhawa and cricketer Suresh Raina also released statements with the former expressing 'regret' and the latter clarifying that he was 'unaware of the new norms'.

