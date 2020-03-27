Swara Bhasker & Other Celebs Disgusted With The Videos Of Police Brutality Amid The Lockdown!

Many Bollywood celebrities including Swara Bhasker, Richa Chadha, Anurag Kashyap, Anubhav Sinha and Kritika Kamra have slammed the viral videos of police brutality, wherein the cops can be seen beating the citizens for stepping out to buy groceries amid the nationwide lockdown.

On March 24, while addressing the nation, PM Narendra Modi announced a nationwide lockdown for the next 21 days, to contain the spread of the Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) in the country.

While sharing the video on her Twitter page, Swara Bhasker wrote, "STOP LATHI CHARGING CITIZENS DURING LOCKDOWN. Pass it along."

Actress Richa Chadha also tweeted, "What's the logic behind beating people to death inorder to prevent them from dying of a virus?"

Priyanka Chopra Takes Up Safe Hands Challenge Amid COVID-19 Scare; Sings A Nick Jonas Song

Filmmaker Anurag Kashyap also slammed the police for beating the people amid the lockdown and tweeted, "पढ़े लिखे police वालों की सख़्त ज़रूरत है देश में। @narendramodi और @PMOIndia के आदेश का कौन सा हिस्सा इनकी समझ में नहीं आया । सिर्फ़ ज़रूरत का सामान ले जाता हुआ इंसान , अकलबंद police का शिकार ।"

Kritika Kamra is as disgusted as Swara, Richa and Anurag, and tweeted, "Many videos of police brutality on the internet.Gross abuse of power.A man today has lost his life because he was beaten! It is appalling that in these dire times, people don't just need to save themselves from a deadly disease but also the local cops & violent vigilantes. #Shame."

Anubhav Sinha, also asked netizens, "Is it even legal to beat up someone like that?" while sharing the video of a cop, beating a man for stocking groceries on his two-wheeler.

(Social media posts are unedited.)