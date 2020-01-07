Swara Bhaskar Hits Back At Dream Girl's Director Raaj Shaandilyaa For His Cheap Remarks On Her!

The current political climate of India is anything but peaceful. For the unversed, on last Sunday (January 5, 2020), many masked goons entered the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) campus and thrashed the students and teachers, leaving everyone shocked and appalled! The incident has left the nation all furious and many B-town celebrities including Swara Bhaskar have slammed the Delhi police for not taking any strict action against the masked goons.

Swara is constantly putting tweets over the JNU attack and the protests against the violence. Amid all the chaos, the Dream Girl director, Raaj Shaandilyaa, shared a cheap remarks on Swara and wrote, "Sasti chizon pe dhyaan na de, Swara Bhasker se mehenga Dainik Bhasker bikta hai."

Swara was quick to notice his distasteful post and wrote back, "अगली बार role offer करने और आपकी फ़िल्म के trailer को share करने की request वाले messages भेजने के पहले आप भी 'सस्ती हरकतों' के बारे में थोड़ा सोच लेना! :) Good luck @writerraj sir! :) :)."

To which Raaj replied, "मेरी बात से यदि आपको ठीक नहीं लगी तो दिल से माफ़ी लेकिन एक गुज़ारिश आपसे भी है की आप भी किसीके बारे में कुछ बोलने से पहले सोचा करें चाहे वो देश हो लोग हों या फिर कोई व्यक्ति विशेष...रही बात मेरी तो अगली बार role ऑफर ज़रूर करूँगा क्यूंकि मुझे आपके एक्टर होने पे कोई आपत्ति नहीं..."

Meanwhile, many celebs including Taapsee Pannu, Zoya Akhtar, Dia Mirza, Gauahar Khan, Vishal Bharadwaj, Anurag Kashyap, Anubhav Sinha and Rahul Bose were seen conducting a peaceful protest against the JNU attack.

Celebrities like Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan, Rhea Kapoor and Riteish Deshmukh have also slammed the JNU attack overtly.

