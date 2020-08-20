Swara Bhaskar Hopes The CBI Will Be Allowed To Conduct An Impartial Probe Of Sushant’s Case

Swara Bhaskar reacted to the CBI inquiry into Sushant Singh Rajput's death case which was ordered by the Supreme Court. The actress hopes that the CBI will be allowed to conduct their probe in a fair and impartial manner. She also questioned the lack of trust in Mumbai Police and said that they should have been allowed to do their job.

"I don't think it is fair to suggest that the Mumbai Police were not doing a good job or were not being professional. I think that there is a problem right there that we did not trust the Mumbai Police, we should have. We have no reason to doubt their conduct. I hope the CBI will now be allowed to do their job in a fair and impartial manner," said Swara, speaking to Pinkvilla.

She added, "There is nothing new to add, I have said this before that the courts, the judicial system must be allowed to do their job, the police should have been allowed to do their job."

The Supreme Court settled the battle between the Mumbai Police and Bihar Police over jurisdiction of Sushant's case by handing the case to the Central Bureau of Investigation on Wednesday, August 19, 2020. It also directed the Mumbai Police to cooperate with the CBI for the case.

The Mumbai Police came under a lot of criticism after Sushant's father K.K. Singh filed an FIR with the Bihar Police with regard to his son's death. Alleged holes in the Mumbai Police's investigation were called out by many.

ALSO READ: Sushant Singh Rajput Case: Koena Mitra Hopes The Judiciary Doesn't Disappoint Sushant's Family

ALSO READ: Swara Bhaskar Says She Has Lost Work Because Of Her Opinions, Getting Trolled Bothers Her