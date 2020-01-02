Swara Bhaskar, Mahesh Bhatt & Nagma Demand Release Of Activist-actor Sadaf Jafar

Amid all the ongoing protests against CAA (Citizenship Amendment Act), Bollywood celebrities like Swara Bhaskar, Mahesh Bhatt, Mira Nair and Nagma slam the Uttar Pradesh cops for arresting activist-actor Sadaf Jafar in Lucknow and demanded her release from jail.

For the unversed, Sadaf Jafar is also a Congress spokesperson and she got arrested on December 19 while she was live on Facebook from the spot where the protests against the amended citizenship act had gone violent.

Filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt took to Twitter and wrote, "If the mind is shackled or made impotent through fear, it makes no difference under what form of government you live, u are a subject & not a citizen . Without liberty of speech, all of the outward forms and structures of free institutions are a sham, a pretense. #FreeSadaf."

Actress Swara Bhaskar also reacted on Twitter an wrote, "Activist and actor #sadafjafar is in jail in Lucknow.. not clear why! Her friends #DeepakKabir is also in jail because he went to enquire after her.. #FreeSadaf #FreeDeepak and make UP police accountable for its excesses!"

Filmmaker Mira Nair also spoke about Sadaf's imprisonment and tweeted, "Sadaf has now been in jail for 12 days. She has been tortured and left to shiver in the cold of a cell for close to two weeks. As we end this year, let us also work to end the injustices of it. #FreeSadaf & all other protestors."

Actress Nagma Morarji also reacted to the arresting of Sadaf Jafar and tweeted, "#PMModi Ji #FreeSadaf tell ur #UP cops a mother of 2young children who hv no 1 to take care of thm but her hv sme compassion they r living alone. We live in a democratic society we uphold our constitution, We hv a right to freespeech she has been detained in #UP for no fault."

