Swara Bhaskar Questions Government On Awarding Padma Shri To Pakistani Origin Singer Adnan Sami

While addressing an -anti-CAA rally, actor Swara Bhaskar questioned the government on awarding the Padma Shri (India's fourth-highest civilan honour) to Pakistani origin singer Adnan Sami. Adnan, who was born to a Pakistani Air Force veteran, became an Indian citizen in 2016 after applying for it in 2015.

Swara was speaking at the 'Save The Constitution, Save The Country' rally in Indore, challenging the need for Citizenship Amendment Act when a process for granting citizenship to refugees already exists. She brought up the example of Adnan Sami to do so.

"The legal process to grant citizenship to refugees and arrest infiltrators already exists in India. You (the government) have granted the Indian citizenship to Adnan Sami and now selected him for Padma Shri through that process. (If this is the case) What is the need and justification for the Citizenship Amendment Act?" she said

She continued, "On the one hand you abuse us (anti-CAA protesters), cane-charge us, slap us, hurl teargas shells at us and on the other hand you award Padma Shri to a Pakistani," adding that the BJP seems to have fallen in love with Pakistan.

Adnan Sami was one of 118 citizens chosen for the prestigious Padma Shri this year. Karan Johar, Kangana Ranaut and Ekta Kapoor were other personalities from the entertainment industry to receive this honour.

Swara has been a vocal opponent of the CAA and has taken part in many protests to express her stand. Not only her, but celebs like Anurag Kashyap, Taapsee Pannu, Anubhav Sinha, Richa Chadha and others have registered their protest against the contentious act which seeks to grant citizenship to all refugees in India, except Muslims, who have fled religious persecution in Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afhganistan.

ALSO READ: Karan Johar, Kangana Ranaut, Ekta Kapoor And Adnan Sami Bestowed With Padma Shri Award

ALSO READ: Taapsee Pannu, Swara Bhaskar, Zoya Akhtar & Others Protest Against JNU Violence