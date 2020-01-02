Swara Bhaskar Targeted With The Most Dirty Comments On Her Picture & It's Too Shameful To Read!

Actress Swara Bhaskar is one of the protesters of CAA (Citizenship Amendment Act). The lady has been constantly putting tweets opposing CAA. In her recent tweet, Swara shared a picture of herself and captioned it saying, "Staple expression through 2019! Goobye 2019 - I will not miss you so much!!! Hello 2020! Don't do s*** that makes me look like this!!"

Staple expression through 2019 !! 🤣🤣🙈🙈🤷🏾‍♀️🤷🏾‍♀️ Goobye 2019- I will not miss you so much!!! Hello 2020! Don’t do s*** that makes me look like this!! 🙏🏿🙏🏿🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/PaLHtGzx7u — Swara Bhasker (@ReallySwara) January 1, 2020

In the picture, Swara can be seen making an awkward face and rather than calling it funny or weird, netizens started trolling Swara Bhaskar in the meanest and dirtiest way possible!

Many linked Swara's expression to her character in Veere Di Wedding and left disgusting comments on her picture. The comments are in such a bad taste that we can't even put it here for our readers.

However, there were many netizens who called out the trollers for targeting Swara in a disgusting way and slammed their mindset.

Sanjeev Chawla @schawla13 "A look at the comments gives away to you the mindset of the frustrated Indian male. The more sanskari they act otherwise the more they suffer from such verbal diarrhoea. But Swara you've been an inspiration for many of us. More power to you." Prachi Das @PrachiNotDesai "The comment section shows why we have multiple rape cases everyday Indian men !!! All potential rapists going wild here." Tony Joseph @tjoseph0010 "You have been an inspiration! Hope 2020 will see the darkness receding and light shining through. (A request to all who are reading this: report the handles spewing abuse and then block them. Deny them the oxygen of attention.)" Simmi Ahuja @SimmiAhuja_ "I am not fan of @ReallySwara. But comments in this post made me tweet here. Just forget they are Nationalist. They are not humans even. Thr mothers probably feel ashamed after reading thr tweets. Shame on such ppl. Shame on such ideology."

(Social media posts are unedited.)

