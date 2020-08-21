Swara Bhasker Calls Out Kangana Ranaut Over Her 'B-Grade' Remark: I Feel You Shouldn't Say A Lie

Not so long ago, actress Kangana Ranaut called Taapsee Pannu and Swara Bhasker as 'B-grade' actresses, and left the netizens in two minds. While some slammed Kangana for her outrageous remarks, others supported her and trolled Taapsee and Swara. It all happened when Kangana reignited the nepotism debate on the internet after Sushant Singh Rajput's sudden demise.

Now, while speaking to Pinkvilla, Swara shared her stand on Kangana's remark and said, "Firstly, in my head, B stands for 'best' so I am like go ahead and call me whatever you like. Sometimes what people say reveals more about their mentality than the people they are talking about. That is what happened with the "needy outsider" and "B-grade" actors debate. It is really just that. I think people were revealing their own mentality rather than saying anything about me or Taapsee."

Swara Bhasker further said that it is a democratic society, and people have the right to share their opinion, and she believes in freedom of speech and expression. She further added that she would defend anyone's right even if it means she (Swara) has to be abused or be criticised.

"I am completely okay with people having an opinion about me, like I have opinion about them. I have no problem with that," added the Raanjhanaa actress.

In the same interview, Swara also stated that initially, she had replied to Kangana's remark with humour. "But I feel that you shouldn't say a lie. You can call me what you want, but you shouldn't lie," added Bhasker.

Speaking about her video with Karan Johar that went viral, Swara said, "This video which went viral about me asking Karan Johar about nepotism is a very old one, in fact, earlier than the entire nepotism debate started. I, in fact, did not say nepotism. I said Bollywood is feudal and I stand by it. To say that I support nepotism, is quite frankly, a lie. It is a falsehood and at that point, I was like, that's it, you can call me whatever you want but you are lying."