Swara Bhasker: I Don't Think Even Kasab Was Subjected To Media Trial Like Rhea Chakraborty

In her recent tweet, actress Swara Bhasker, who's well-known for speaking out without mincing words, slammed Indian media for being toxic, and tweeted, "I don't think even #Kasab was subjected to the kind of witch-hunt on media.. & media trial that #RheaChakrobarty is being subjected to! Shame on Indian Media.. Shame on us for being a toxic voyueristic public consuming this poisonous hysteria.. #RheaDrugChat #SushantSinghRajput."

Swara's tweet was posted in the wake of Rhea Chakraborty's media trials. It all started when the CBI took over the case of Sushant Singh Rajput's death, who breathed his last on June 14, 2020. Since then, Rhea has been at the receiving end of netizens' criticism.

Swara's tweet received mixed response from the netizens. While some agreed with the actress, others panned their heads in disagreement.

A user, who agreed with Swara's tweet, replied, "I was thinking the same yesterday. Media is blatantly spitting venom on her because it's garnering eyeballs. News channels are now just pure entertainment for Dehati and Dumb audience nothing else!"

Another user, who slammed Swara over her tweet, wrote, "Ms Bhaskar says "She doesn't think there was a which hunt for Kasab" Goddam it @ReallySwara!!! The terrorist was caught and prosecuted and later executed. Interesting how she finds connection in this case. #ShutUpSwara."

"Don't know Rhea is involved in Sushant murder /suicide or not.. But the amount of hatred and media shaming she is facing this will definitely lead her to suicide.. Let the court decide on facts. What if she proved innocent than?" asked another user.

"Are you ok? Please see someone, you are having major issues deciphering the most simple situation visible to rest of us. I am worried about you. Please take care and perhaps see Dr. Deepika Padukone?" tweeted another user, while taking a sharp jibe at Swara.