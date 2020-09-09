Swara Bhasker: ED Should Be Bringing Back Nirav Modi, Mehul Choksi, But What Are They Probing?

Rhea Chakraborty was arrested by the NCB in a drug case that has emerged from investigations of Sushant Singh Rajput's death case. She was arrested for allegedly procuring and supplying drugs to Sushant. Rhea is also being investigated by the CBI which is investigating Sushant's death, and the ED, which is probing the money laundering angle.

Many celebrities such as Swara Bhasker, Anurag Kashyap, Taapsee Pannu, Sonam Kapoor, and others came out in support of Rhea for the vilification and witch hunt she is facing.

In a recent interview with NDTV, Swara pointed at how there are more serious issues that the investigating agencies can focus on which can have an actual impact on the nation and its well-being.

"I think that what Rhea has been subjected to is absolutely horrifying. As a young person from that industry, it is very relatable and very scary that social media allegations and rantings of one or two blue-tick verified accounts on social media could actually lead to a person getting caught and being accused of such serious crimes," she said.

Swara continued, "I mean, we are talking about money laundering. The ED is investigating this young woman. These are the people who should be bringing back Nirav Modi and Mehul Choksi but what are they investigating? The CBI is supposed to be probing really serious cases and this is what they are investigating. What has happened to Rhea is shameful and shocking."

According to a report in the Gulf News, a senior NCB official said that the investigating agency does not normally handle cases like these, and that the charges against Rhea were unlikely to stick.

