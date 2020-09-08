Swara Bhasker: Evidence That Suggests Sushant Singh Rajput's Family Has Lied Is Emerging

Swara Bhasker On Sushant's Death

Swara writes, "Initially Bollywood insiders and ‘nepotism' were seen as the reason for Rajput's death. But, soon a case was filed against his girlfriend, actress Rhea Chakraborty, for abetment to suicide. This led to a shocking slander campaign and hysterical media trial that has practically declared Rhea to be a murderess, with no proof, based on contorted facts, rank misinformation and what are now being proven to be lies."

Swara: Rhea Has Been Vilified

Swara further wrote that Rhea has been investigated by three agencies- Mumbai Police, Enforcement Directorate and the CBI, and may soon be examined by the Narcotics Bureau. She has been vilified and called slanderous names by social media ecosystems and #JusticeForSushant ‘warriors'.

Swara Calls Out Media Personnel

Swara further added, "Salacious conspiracy theories about her have done the rounds and she, her family and staff at her building have been physically hounded by shameless media personnel."

Swara On Sushant's Family

Swara also wrote about Sushant's family and Rhea's leaked WhatsApp chats going viral on the social media. She wrote, "Rhea's WhatsApp chats have been selectively leaked and despite her appearing on TV and rejecting the falsehoods more conspiracy theories have surfaced. At the time of writing, the CBI has not found any proof of murder in the case. But evidence that suggests that Rajput's family has lied is emerging."

She further added that watching this case play out and turn into a senseless, hysterical, conspiracy-heavy TV soap-like reality-show, she cannot help but wonder at the human condition.