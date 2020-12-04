Swara Bhasker Hails Diljit Dosanjh Over His Ugly Twitter Spat With Kangana Ranaut!

All hell broke loose when singer-turned-actor Diljit Dosanjh slammed Kangana Ranaut after she misidentified an elderly woman at farmers' protest as 'Shaheen Bagh dadi' Bilkis Bano, and claimed that she can be hired for '100 rupees'. The duo indulged into an ugly Twitter spat, and most of the netizens are standing by Diljit. Amid all the hullabaloo, when a netizen took a sly dig at Bollywood saying that none of its celebrities came out to slam Kangana and stood up for the nation, Swara Bhasker was quick to react to his tweet.

The tweet read as, "Tragic state of Bollywood - even after so much abuse & slander they kept mum on Kangana. Finally a Punjabi Singer / Actor had to deal with the guttermouth; reveals just how hollow, impotent & stupine Bollywood has become. Not being able to stand up for the nation - or for itself."

Swara re-tweeted his tweet and wrote, "Not everyone kept mum :)" and tagged Taapsee Pannu and Richa Chadha in her tweet. To this, the Badla actress replied, "That's always been the problem here. Hum kuch mayeno mein "outsiders" hi rahenge na :) #AProudOutsider."

Later, Swara launched a fresh attack on Kangana and tweeted, "मैं ना कहती थी.. थक जा बहन!!! आज दिलजीत ने पंजाबी में समझा दिया! @diljitdosanjh @KanganaTeam #कंगना_चुपचाप_माफी_माँग महिंदर कौर जी से। "

Meanwhile, Kangana is getting trolled mercilessly on internet, and Diljit has gained more followers on his social media accounts. While being in controversy is not new for Kangana, Diljit has surely become her new foe from the industry.

