Swara Bhasker Hits Back At Claims Of Deepika Padukone Charging 5 Crore For JNU Visit

Deepika Padukone's visit to Delhi's JNU (Jawaharlal Nehru University) earlier this year in January was one of the most controversial moments of the year. The actress did not speak to the media during her appearance nor did she pay much heed to the backlash she received, for expressing solidarity with JNUSU president Aishe Ghosh. After making her presence felt at the protests, along with harsh backlash she also received an equal amount of support from her fans and the industry.

Recently, a new rumour has emerged claiming that the actress allegedly charged Rs 5 crore for her visit to the university. But actress Swara Bhasker shut down the claims and called it 'vulgar and outlandish'.

She tweeted on Wednesday, "The kind of idiotic misinformation that is peddled ceaselessly by RW about #Bollywood is partly why we as a public accept any kind of conspiracy theory- however vulgar and outlandish! Rampant culture of stupidity."

Tweet About Deepika Padukone's JNU Visit And Swara Bhasker The Twitter user had tagged Swara too in the post and wrote, "Deepika padukone took 5 crores for her 2 minutes appearance in JNU for Anti-CAA protests while @ReallySwara could only manage a C-grade web series despite artistically screeching against CAA for an year Bhagwan kisi ko depression de de lekin Communism na de. (May God give someone depression but not communism)." Deepika's Response To Boycott Chhapaak Deepika's surprise visit to JNU on January 7, was just three days before the release of film Chhapaak, in which she played an acid attack survivor. The film also co-produced by Deepika, took an unfortunate hit on its IMDb rating as people downvoted it in large numbers and gave it one-star rating. At the same time #BoycottChhapaak campaign was also trending on Twitter. A month after the event, Deepika opened up about the film and said, "Unhone meri IMDb rating badli hai, mera mann nahi (They have changed my IMDb rating, not my mind)." Other Actors Who Joined Protests Apart from Swara Bhaskar who is an alumna of JNU, and Deepika Padukone, more celebrities attended protests in Mumbai including Taapsee Pannu, Richa Chadha, Dia Mirza, Vishal Bhardwaj, Anurag Kashyap and Zoya Akhtar.

