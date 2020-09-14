Swara Bhasker On Being Called Outspoken: It's A Slightly Tiring Label To Carry Around Now

Actress Swara Bhasker is well-known for putting out her opinion without mincing words, but she feels that doesn't make her an outspoken person, because she still lies when she watches any film's screening and doesn't share her genuine opinion when she dislikes anything about the film.

In an interview with Hrishikesh Kannan, Swara reacted to being called outspoken and said that she is beginning to hate this label as she doesn't even know what it means. She also added that she is always lying to people at film screenings about how their film was, and she does it very well.

She further added, "I don't give views if I don't feel they are relevant to a greater, larger good. I never give negative reviews to films. If I don't like it, I don't say anything or I lie... Because as an actor, I know the kind of work that goes into making a film and into people's performances. Even if it has failed to achieve what it tried to do, there is an effort there that I know, because I am from that world."

Swara further shared that people think that she is very critical and outspoken. "I am like, you don't know half the s**t that I am not saying! It's a slightly tiring label to carry around now," added Bhasker.

Kangana Ranaut, Swara Bhasker And Preity Zinta Condemn The Attack On An Ex-Navy Officer

Meanwhile, Swara is often in the headlines owing to her tweets that end up receiving flak by the netizens. Recently, she took a jibe at actress Kangana Ranaut, when her office was demolished by the BMC in Mumbai. Swara's dig at Kangana didn't go down well with the netizens and they criticised the former brutally.

Earlier, Swara was in the headlines when Kangana called her a 'B-grade' actress and looked down upon the Veere Di Wedding actress during her interview with a media channel.